Amazing Argyll – July 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Talented landscape photographer Aileen Gillies has agreed to pick some of her photos from her travels around Argyll each month and share them with our readers.
“July was a busy month with markets. I also attended the royal garden party at Holyrood Palace; unfortunately, it was a very wet afternoon and I only stayed for an hour but it was a privilege to be asked. August is more markets plus a wee photography adventure holiday,” said Aileen.
Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calendars of photos around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital. Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,000 for the unit. Aileen now has five calendars for 2024 that cover many areas and subjects – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk