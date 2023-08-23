A fine day for just messing about on the water

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ardrishaig Boat Club held their first regatta in approximately 25 years on Saturday August 19.

The weather started off a bit iffy with a few white horses and the much-anticipated event was delayed by an hour.

With some boats cancelling, competition was called off and a fun day was had instead.

Die-hard boaters were up for a good day on the water and off they went rowing, canoeing and speeding about the loch.

Later, as the wind calmed a bit, the sailing boats took over – one coming all the way from Edinburgh to take part.

“It was a great day and everyone had a great time,” said an ABC spokesperson.

“Roll on next year when the club will be adding to the itinerary.”