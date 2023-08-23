Flower show is a winner
Ardrishaig’s horticultural highlight of the year put on a bloomin’ good show for its 72nd year.
Organised by Ardrishaig Horticultural Society, the huge variety of flowers and vegetables that went on display prove that gardening is flourishing in the area, reports Christine MacIntyre.
There was also a big show of handicrafts, jams, cakes and dumplings in a crowded Ardrishaig Hall on August 18.
Everyone enjoyed looking at the entries and competition was fierce. “Always a good day in the Ardrishaig horticultural calendar,” added Christine.