Shinty round-up – August 25 2023

Mowi Premiership

Kinlochshiel 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Kinlochshiel had to work hard to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 at Rèaraig.

Throw up was delayed by 10 minutes to 3.10pm as a few GMA players negotiated heavy traffic on their journey north.

The match was played in constant rain and an understrength GMA side fought for every ball and it took 37 minutes for the home side to break them down.

Ali Nixon had just gone off after suffering a nasty hand injury with Jordan Fraser taking over.

Just moments later, the Kinlochshiel captain fired home the opener from the front of the D after good work from the right from Finlay MacRae and Keith MacRae.

Jordan Fraser then turned provider on 78 minutes as he played in fellow substitute Zander MacRae who cut inside from the right before finishing well.

Both keepers made good saves during the game with Josh Fraser stretching high to tip over Ross Fraser’s spectacular shot from wide on the left and Jonathan Oates saved well with his foot from ‘Shiel’s David Falconer.

‘Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “The conditions were terrible, and it was one of these days when the result was the most important thing.

“Ali’s injury looks serious, and I fear it could be the end of his season.”

GMA boss Allan MacRae said: “I’m delighted with how our boys acquitted themselves. 14-year-old Zac Menzies was terrific in defence and injuries meant Ruairidh MacSween, whose father Ewen MacSween previously played for Skye, was on the field longer than we intended but he got better as the game went on.”

Lovat 0 Kyles Athletic 3

Kyles Athletic won for the fifth successive league match to go second in the table, beating Lovat 3-0 in their 3.15pm throw up at Balgate.

A powerful first half performance sealed the win, and the visitors went ahead on 10 minutes when Robbie Macleod’s huge hit-in from the left was knocked down by a Lovat defender and Will Cowie superbly rifled the ball into the net from wide on the left.

Ross MacRae made it 2-0 on 27 minutes, sending the ball between keeper Stuart MacDonald and his left post with a shot from the right following Conor Kennedy’s ball from the far side.

Conor Kennedy made added a third on 41 minutes, netting from the front of the D when Lovat failed to clear Robbie Macleod’s corner from the left.

Kyles player / coach Roddy Macdonald said: “It’s been a while since we beat Lovat. We were excellent in the first half, but it was a bit stop-start after that.”

Mowi South Division 1

Bute 5 Kyles Athletic 0

Bute are just three points away from claiming the league title after beating the Kyles Athletic second team 5-0 at the Meadows.

Iain McDonald scored the only goal of the first half on 19 minutes and Ryan Craig made it 2-0 a minute into the second half.

Iain McDonald got his second on 53 minutes with Ryan Craig doing likewise on 69 minutes.

Iain McDonald scored for the third time on 77 minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Mowi South Division 2

Inveraray 2 Kilmory 7

Kilmory returned to the top of the division following their 7-2 win over the Inveraray second team at the Winterton on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

Sandy Leiper on 10 minutes and Bruce Johnstone just 5 minutes later got Kilmory off to a great start but Ewan Donnan drew Inveraray level with a strike on 25 minutes followed by another a minute before the break to make it 2-2 at the interval.

Bruce Johnstone got his second to put the visitors back in front a couple of minutes into the second half and Alec Cunningham made it 4-2 on 55 minutes.

A second from Sandy Leiper on 72 minutes and a hat-trick goal from Bruce Johnstone a couple of minutes later were followed by a David MacAllister effort on 83 minutes rounded off the 7-2 win.

MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup Final

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Kyles Athletic

The Glasgow Mid Argyll and Kyles Athletic second teams meet in the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup final at the Strachurmore Sports Centre on Saturday.

With GMA second and Kyles bottom, the sides are separated by almost the full Mowi South Division 1 table although they did draw 3-3 a couple of weeks ago.

Throw up is at 2.30pm and David Mitchell is the match referee.

Women’s Camanchd Association

Mowi National Division

Aberdour 1 Glasgow Mid Argyll 8

Glasgow Mid Argyll overcame Aberdour 8-1 at Silversands

Lisa MacColl netted for Aberdour but Lucy McNulty’s hat-trick, doubled from both Katie Mullen and Kirsty Gray and Orla McKee’s effort gave GMA victory.

Mowi South Division 2

Dunadd W/O v Oban

League leaders Dunadd were awarded a walk-over when Oban were unable to field a team for their game at MacRae Park.

Uddingston W/O v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Uddingston were given a walk-over when the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds were unable to raise a team for their fixture at the Stepps Playing Fields.