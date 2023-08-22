New full-time Inveraray post office opens

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new branch of the Post Office has opened in Inverary, offering local residents a full-time service for the first time in more than three years.

The branch is located on the town’s main street Wednesday August 16, replacing the previous part-time service that had been operating from Dalmally Road.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “This week a full-time branch opened at 6 Main Street West, Inveraray. This is open daily (from) 9am-8pm. This replaced a part-time, temporary mobile post office that had been serving this community.”

The new Inveraray branch will provide 77 hours of Post Office service per week, replacing the temporary service that was only operating for six hours per week.

Lead of the Post Office Network Provision, Scott Hamilton added: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time post office service to Inverary. We are very grateful to the

postmaster for Tarbert for providing the temporary, part-time, mobile post office service to the community for the past three years.”

It comes as Dalmally residents lose their mobile postal service, which had been operating from Dalmally Community Centre since its full-time branch closed.