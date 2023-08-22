Inveraray food establishments are among the best in Scotland

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An amazing six establishments in Inveraray have made it to the finals in several categories of the Food Awards Scotland 2023.

The six special places to eat are among the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, bistros and cafes which have been selected from throughout Scotland as finalists by organisers Creative Oceanic.

Running for the nineth year, The Food Awards Scotland have become the annual leading celebration of the country’s food scene.

And to have six named from one town – three in one category alone – in Mid Argyll is quite an achievement.

Those on the list are:

Café/ Bistro of the Year, south west: Brambles of Inveraray, Cafe Bella and Campbell Coffee, all on the Main Street in Inveraray.

Gastro pub of the year, south west: The Garden Bar, at The George Hotel.

Hotel restaurant of the year, south west: The George Hotel.

Best Fish ‘n’ chips establishment, south west: FYNE Fish and Chips, also on the Main Street in the town.

They will find out if they have won an accolade on Monday August28, when the awards ceremony takes place in Glasgow.

The Food Awards Scotland 2023 seek to recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.

A spokesperson for the event said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out.

“However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“Moreover, their success isn’t just about their dedication to leaving every customer satisfied. It’s also a story that reflects the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.”