District commissioner crosses world to present award

Anne Smart, District Commissioner of Scouting in Argyll, travelled 11,600 miles to present one of the top Scouting awards – to her own son, Andrew Smart.

Andrew joined Scouting as a Cub at eight years old in Skipton in North Yorkshire.

When his family moved to Lochgilphead in 2009, there was no Scout Unit active so his parents, Anne and David Smart, re-started the Scout Section.

The King’s Scout Award (previously the Queen Scout Award) is the top achievement for Explorer Scouts (14 to 18) and Scout Network members (18 to 25).

It took Andrew seven years to complete all these task involved. In the interim he volunteered as a Scout Leader at various groups in Scotland including Lochgilphead, Stirling, and Glencoe.

Recently he has re-located to New Zealand and is working as a Cub leader in Queenstown in the south of New Zealand.

Andrew said: “It was great that my parents travelled out to present me with my Queen Scout Award.

“I had the option to receive a King’s Scout Award as I completed the award following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“However as I had done all of the individual elements during her reign, I felt it was more appropriate to request a Queen’s Scout Award. This is something that I am very proud to have achieved.”

Anne said: “We don’t know the last time that a Queens’s Scout Award was secured by a member of the Scout Organisation in Argyll.

“Andrew faced some specific challenges as he had to complete several of the elements during the pandemic.

“He has displayed real focus, dedication and determination, to complete all elements. I hope that his example inspires other young people to work towards this top award.”

Andrew’s scouting adventures continue and he is attending a Jamboree in New Zealand in early 2024.

He is planning to be back in Argyll in the Autumn of 2024 and expects to resume his scouting with the 19th Argyll (Lochgilphead).

To gain the award participants must:

be a member of either Explorer Scouts or Scout Network (or a combination of both)

complete 18 nights away as an Explorer Scout or Scout Network member, of which at least 12 must be camping.

complete a suite of International and Community activities

make a presentation covering all elements of the award with the aim of inspiring and motivating others to achieve the award

In completing his Queens Scout Award Andrew: