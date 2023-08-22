Basic errors cost Tarbert dearly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert AFC 1

Vale of Leven 6

President’s Cup

Tarbert played host to Vale of Leven in a President’s Cup tie at Cil Andreis last Saturday.

The home support were looking forward to see the Dookers in a competitive match again and a fairly tight first half saw the hosts 2-1 down at half time with Rhys Casci on the scoresheet for Tarbert.

There was little between the teams for the first period of the second half but as the game wore on the Tarbert team began to tire and the Vale, aided by errors from the home side, went on to score four more goals to finish the game 6-1.

From the post-mortem in the Islay Frigate Hotel, the local football buffs reckoned it was never a 6-1 game and the home team had acquitted themselves well, but basic errors and lack of game time cost them dearly.

This week Tarbert travel to play Eastwood Parkmount in their final league cup section tie.

• Lochgilphead Red Star were also involved in a home game last weekend when they were beaten 6-0 by Gartcosh United AFC in the Scottish Premier AFA Premiership. No report was available at the time of going to press.