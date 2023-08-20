Point perfect for young maker
Most points in Mid Argyll Show’s Home Industries category went to Kilmartin’s 11-year-old Amelia-Grace Stephen who came top in her age group.
Judges were impressed with the beach-themed picture frame she made and her painted papier-mache bowl.
Mum Bonnie Stephen said: “She is very creative. It was all her own work, from start to finish.”
This was the first time Amelia-Grace, who is home-schooled, had entered Mid Argyll Show and it definitely will not the last. “She’ll be back next year,” said Bonnie.