Zander bags Jag’s player of the month

It’s a long road from Lochgilphead to Tannadice and Tynecastle but Zander MacKenzie’s football career to date shows no sign of having any boundaries.

Four consecutive appearances in a successful Viaplay Cup group phase have served the 17-year-old from Mid Argyll well as he continues his footballing education and aspires to cement his place in the Partick Thistle starting XI.

Even with the challenges of playing right-back instead of his preferred central midfield role, MacKenzie shone – as demonstrated by being chosen as man of the match against Dundee United and last week being voted by fans as the club’s McCrea Financial Services Player of the Month for July.

Upon receiving the latter award, he said: “It was obviously a great month for me personally.

“As a young player you want to be out there on the pitch getting minutes and if that means playing out of position then so be it – you’ve just got to go and do your best for the team and I feel I did that.

“I’m one of a few young guys who have had the chance to play so far this season which is great.

“The manager has shown he trusts us to go and play in the first team so it’s up to us to keep pushing ourselves and earn more opportunities in the team.”

This season McCrea Financial Services are providing each month’s award winner a donation to make to a charity of their choosing.

Zander explained why he has chosen the Beatson Cancer Charity for his donation: “When I was younger my mum [Maria MacKenzie] had cancer so I appreciate how difficult it can be to go through for any family.

“The Beatson do a lot of important work in that area, helping to support families through it all, so they were the first charity that came to mind when I was deciding where my donation could go.”

Reflecting on his start to the season, Zander added: “I’ve learned a lot playing four games in a row at right-back.

“It was a challenge to adapt to the positional aspect of playing there, the Falkirk game in particular I found was a tough one because they had good, fast and direct wingers. Apart from that I enjoyed it.

“I’m not a normal right back although I used to play there when I was younger so I had a good idea of what was required but ultimately I’ve just enjoyed being on the park playing.

“The Dundee United man of the match award isn’t one I expected.

“We knew Dundee United were group favourites but we have the belief that we can beat teams on our day. I didn’t feel I started well that night as I was getting beaten by the left back early on but as the game went on I did feel I was playing better and better.

“Then at full time I was told I was man of the match and had to do a live TV interview, which I couldn’t believe, but it went fine – I just told myself to take my time and not to say anything stupid. The man of the match trophy now has pride of place in my house.”

Towards the end of this month there will be an 18th candle on Zander’s birthday cake, which serves to remind of how rapid his progress has been.

The experience of playing at Tannadice and the prospect of playing at Tynecastle further strengthen the MacKenzie footballing CV, which also features a cup tie away day from last season.

Zander continues: “Going to Tynecastle as a young player will be another great experience.

“I played at Ibrox last season, coming off the bench, which was another really good experience for me.

“This time the aim for me is hopefully to pick up a start but it will be a good experience no matter what; it’s a ground I’ve never played at.

“Playing at Ibrox was a career highlight, having all my family and friends there was surreal, even getting warmed up before the game and during the game I felt quite starstruck but as soon as I got on I was fully focussed.

“Ian McCall was manager at the time and the team had played very well, it was 3-2 when I came on but we were pushing for an equaliser.

“So when I was about to come on the manager told me just to be positive, do my best and enjoy it, which I did.

“As my first manager in professional football, Ian McCall – along with his assistant managers Alan Archibald and Neil Scally – all really helped me develop.”

“They gave me a chance in the first team environment at a young age and I learned so much from it.

“Even just in that short period since last summer I’ve grown and got bigger which has helped my game, especially when you are playing against bigger, stronger and faster players.”

More football, more experience and more first team impact are all objectives for Zander in the season ahead (once he recovers from a minor thigh strain which has meant he has missed the last two matches) with his ambitions not limited to club football as the youngster aims high.

On his development and the season ahead, Zander concluded: “To get up with the tempo of the game you need to play quicker and think quicker and made decisions quicker.

“Obviously you can make mistakes and when you are in the academy you might get away with them but when you come into professional football you realise you might only get away with one, if that, so you need to be at the top of your game every time. Nothing helps you learn that like playing regular, competitive football.

“Hopes for the season for me are simply as many starts and minutes as I can and ultimately try to get on the radar of the Scotland set-up; that’s definitely an ambition. Gaining more experience with the first team – no matter where on the pitch that is, I don’t mind – will help me continue to develop and learn.

“Working under our new manager Kris Doolan and his assistant Paul McDonald has been really enjoyable for me so far, they speak to me a lot.”

“Obviously they can be very serious at times but I find Kris very approachable and I feel that I have kept on developing since he came in. I’ve really enjoyed working under both of them and long may that continue.”