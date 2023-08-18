Thought for the Week, August 18 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

God’s divine rescue mission

This Saturday is Campbeltown Lifeboat Station’s gala day and raft race.

This is our opportunity to show our support for this great cause and enjoy the fun of the day but it got me thinking.

Even safe on dry land, is there anything we need to be rescued from?

Is there guilt and shame of things we have done?

The unguarded comment we later regretted?

What about bitterness and anger against things done to us?

There is truly nothing God will not do to rescue you. When you are in distress, He will go to the lowest, darkest and furthest place to bring you home.

There is, however, one thing that he will not do on His divine rescue mission.

He will not take something that is not offered to him freely.

God exercises restraint in his strength, patiently waiting until we invite Him in.

Why? Because He’s a God of love and love always gives the supreme honour of choice.

Love without choice is not love at all. We have to chose to buy into this.

The part we get to play in God’s saving grace is simply allowing Him to do all the forgiving, cleansing and restoration.

All we need to do is ask.

He wants to give Himself away.

He’s already gone to insane lengths to find us and provide a way back home; all we have to do is to accept the grace offered to us and let Him do the rescuing.

Springbank Church, Campbeltown.