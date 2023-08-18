Thank you, Linda

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One of the churches now in the United Dalriada Mid Argyll Parish got together recently to recognise the work of its now retired session clerk.

Linda Tighe has been session clerk of Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Church for many years and since its last minister left for the USA, she has worked tirelessly to keep the doors open and to ensure Sunday services continued.

During Covid, when permitted, services were held and over the years a variety of ministers and preachers have brought the Gospel to life in Kilmartin.

Linda also took on the role of an “ad hoc estate agent” as she was involved in the sale of the three churches and hall following the successful purchase of the new building in

Kilmartin.

Parishoners recognised her commitment by presenting her with a silver Luckenbooth

brooch – a symbol of loyalty – and a gift of money.

Linda said she was happy to take on the role, despite the late nights on the computer, but now, with the new union in place, it is time for her to step back and enjoy family life.

Elder Sheena McNair presented the gifts and spoke with warmth about Linda’s

tenure in the demanding role. Everyone thanked Linda and wished her well for the future.

Caption: Mavis Yuill, Linda Tighe, Isabella Soudan and Sheena

McNair.

Photograph: Ron Mills