Police Files – August 18 2023
Drug driving
Officers on patrol stopped a black VW Golf at 1.20pm on Monday August 7, on Oban Road, Lochgilphead. Police suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs, leading to a drug wipe being undertaken. The driver allegedly tested positive for Cannabis. The 41-year-old man was arrested and blood samples taken. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Drunk in charge
Officers responded to a report of a drunk male in a white Ford Transit at 7.40pm on Tuesday August 8, on School Road, Tarbert. The vehicle was located and the 39-year-old driver was asked to take a roadside breath test which he allegedly failed. The man was arrested and evidential breath samples taken at Lochgilphead Police Station. The man was charged and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.