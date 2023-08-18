Picture of the week – August 18 2023
This serene photograph of the full moon above the Paps of Jura sending moonbeams over to Colonsay at midsummer was sent in by Iona Barr of Tayvallich.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers please send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or post it on to the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club Facebook page.