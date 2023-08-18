Letters to the editor – August 18 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thanks to Minard community

I would like to thank the police, coastguards but most of all local people who turned out on Sunday 13th August in Minard to help look for my Mum.

She went ‘walkabout’ up at the back of the village.

The turnout was incredible and thanks to a very kind gentleman who I will not name for fear of causing embarrassment, she was found safe and well.

The community spirit in our area is amazing and should be recognised.

She says she has a lot of people to say sorry to!

Trish Scott, Ford

Dynamic food economy

Local shops, farmers and fishermen support a dynamic food economy.

When you buy food sourced from local producers, you have the benefit of knowing its origin.

When you choose to buy locally-sourced food you are supporting a our food economy; keeping more money in the local economy, as well as supporting jobs in farming, fishing and food production.

There is less time and distance between the grower and the buyer, often referred to as the field to fork journey.

When you buy local food, you have the benefit of knowing its origin; no more ‘mystery meat’ in the food chain or on your plate.

A local food economy also builds more resilience into the supply chain. In instances of extreme weather, there are more options to source food other than empty supermarket shelves that rely on one giant distribution centre.

Supporting your local farmers strengthens your community and local economy. On average, only 10p of each food pound returns to the farmer. The other 90p goes to corporations for packaging, marketing and transportation.

Farmers who sell direct to consumers receive 80p of each food pound which is a needed economic boost during this time in our lives.

Fishing is an essential economic activity which provides food from the sea and thereby creates employment not only for whoever directly collects that food but also for those who operate in the entire chain, from the construction of vessels and equipment supplies related to the marketing of products.

It is essential that we do all that we can to support our farmers, crofters, fishermen and our economy by purchasing locally-sourced goods from small businesses.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward