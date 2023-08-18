Leader – August 18 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Connections are so important

The days of the Covid pandemic lockdowns are becoming a more distant memory for the majority of us, with annual events like the Mid Argyll Show and Islay, Jura and Colonsay Agricultural Show filling the calendar.

Events such as those featured in this week’s paper – and Ardrishaig Gala Day this Saturday – are so important for our wellbeing as social human beings, with connections made and re-established.

Friends and neighbouring farmers not seen for several months as the busy farming seasons take over meet and greet, exchange news and ideas.

Tourists have the opportunity to roam, take in the culture of our small part of the world and take home souvenirs made with care and thought in the area.

These social connections are as vital as our physical connections between places. Such as roads in and out of the more remote parts of Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

These roads are literally a lifeline and villagers and businesses in Skipness are facing an uncertain time as the B8001 slowly but seemingly inevitably crumbles away down the hillside beside it.

It is indeed shocking but sadly not surprising it has been like that for four years – since before the Covid pandemic began.