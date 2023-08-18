Fears of further road collapse cutting off village

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It has been four years since deep cracks appeared on a single-track road connecting Skipness to the rest of Argyll.

Since then, the local community has been living in fear that it could be left cut off.

But finally, Argyll and Bute Council has announced that repairs for a permanent solution will begin early next year – and the news has been welcomed.

However, South Kintyre Councillor Tommy Macpherson said it was “absolutely ludicrous,” that the community and the road had been left in such a perilous position, for such a long time.

And there are concerns that the road could deteriorate further before repair works begin.

A stretch of the B8001 close to Claonaig ferry terminal collapsed back in 2019. The lifeline road serves both Skipness and the Arran ferry to Lochranza.

A landslide underneath the road has seen rubble fall down the hillside into the glen below.

If the situation deteriorates, and the road comes away completely, the area would be completely cut off by road.

This would mean no access for emergency vehicles, fuel supplies, agricultural deliveries, public and private transport to Skipness. Not to mention doctor and carer visits and Arran ferry traffic.

A budget allocation of £320,000 was previously set aside, but the council has not commented on whether or not this is going to be enough cash for a permanent repair.

A spokesman for the council said: “We intend to begin works on the permanent solution early next year.

“In the meantime, we are regularly monitoring the site and taking forward any temporary/short-term works as required in order to keep this route open, ensuring the local community can continue to safely go about their business.

“We have carried out a range of ground investigation works which have informed the ongoing design process as we work towards a long-term solution.

“It is only after these surveys that we could fully understand the instability of the hillside and design a solution accordingly.

“These designs are in the process of being finalised, along with permissions and consents (such as land access and disposal of any waste material).”

But, following communications from locals, Councillor Macpherson said: “The consensus is that road user safety and the traffic management has lapsed. Signs worn, weathered, and or collapsed. Cones on the edge, some missing, some not weighted down by sandbags.

“A couple of individuals had previously contacted Kilmory [Argyll and Bute Council HQ] raising concern and informing officers that they have re-righted signs and realigned cones clear of the road edge.”

He added: “A major concern centres around the risk of an accident or fatality when vehicles meet head on within close-proximity of the landslide.

“Locals know to transit the landslide closest to the hillside not the landslide side. The worry is when meeting a vehicle in the cone zone and being pushed over towards cones.

“Cones migrate to the edge by wind, surface water, being nudged by passing vehicles, particularly HGVS.

“A real worry is that the landslide may deteriorate further due to wet weather and multiple vehicles driving in close proximity to the edge. That is what may escalate the situation and it is a worry.”