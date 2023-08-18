Dochas celebrates 25 years of supporting unpaid carers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A community party has celebrated quarter of a century of supporting unpaid carers across Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Islay and Jura.

Over the last 25 years, hundreds of people have received help from the Dochas Carers Centre in Lochgilphead and its outreach work.

Wellwishers including service users, volunteers, staff, families, friends and representatives from partner organisations met up at Tarbert’s community marquee on Wednesday August 9 to mark the milestone.

Party-goers were also treated to live music performances including an uplifting and joy-filled singalong session with the Forget-Me-Not Memory Group Choir.

Dochas art groups put on an exhibition of work and after speeches, a cake was piped in.

Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane Macleod was also there wishing Dochas all the best for its next 25 years and more.

“Argyll and Bute owes a great deal of gratitude to Dochas for all its work over the years to help unpaid carers overcome obstacles and barriers. Here’s to the next 25 years and longer,” she said.

Dochas founder Catherine Paterson, whose late husband inspired the centre, thanked the community for all the support received since the start.

And she was publicly thanked at the event by Dochas manager Julie Sinclair for nurturing and looking after the valued charity. She said: “All that we are now, we owe to her.”

More than 20 volunteers and a team of core staff help Dochas carry out its mission of providing a listening ear and giving practical support to those who need it.

Art groups and drop-ins are a big part of Dochas as is its befriending service which throws out a lifeline to many – including Julia Roberts who felt “completely lost” when her husband Michael died.

“I had a void in my life, it felt empty and I was feeling completely lost,” said Julia, who lives near Lochgilphead and now has regular meet-ups with her befriender Lisa Speechley.

“Lisa comes and takes me out, we go for coffee and a catch-up. It’s a highlight that I always look forward to.

“I recently had a knee replacement so I’ve needed more support than usual.

“Lisa and I get on great, she helps get me motivated which can be difficult sometimes when you’re on your own,” added Julia, whose husband helped set up the Dochas Centre in Campbell Street.

Lisa, originally from Yorkshire, volunteered with Dochas after her elderly dad, who lived with her, moved down south.

“I felt a gap too when my dad went and I had spare time. Becoming a volunteer meant I could fill that gap and still help someone else,” she said.

Some funding for Dochas comes from Argyll and Bute Council, financial aid has also come from the National Lottery and from other sources to keep up its good work that includes counselling, giving respite, helping carers make an emergency plan or get useful training.

Home visits can also be arranged and Dochas, Gaelic for Hope, can also signpost to other useful services.

More volunteers are always needed and a search is on for new board members.

Interested in finding out more or getting help? Call 01546 600022, email enquiries@dochas.scot or visit the charity’s website at dochas.scot

Dochas board chairperson Margaret Jacobsen said: “We are in contact with many unpaid carers across the huge area we cover but are very aware that there are many others out there who we could be supporting too.

“This get-together was a party to celebrate what we have achieved in our first 25 years with the support of the wonderful communities we live and work in.”

Dochas has an open door policy. Manager Julie said: “People want to care for a family member or a friend because that’s what they do, but they too need support to be able to do that. Caring for someone is a journey and our work is about making it a bit easier.

“People looking after loved ones don’t always identify themselves as being a carer but they are saving the NHS a lot of money. Carers are precious, they need recognising, to be cherished and looked after as well.

“To say you need help as a carer is not a weakness, it is a job and we need to support them as best we can which is why we have an open door at Dochas.”