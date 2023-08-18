Bowling round-up

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Birthday girl

Congratulations to Kilmartin bowler Kirsty Gargen who turned 21 on Saturday, August 12.

Kirsty spent her big day at Oban Bowling Club contesting the annual Open Pairs competition with Iain McCuish (Oban BC). The duo won all five of their round robin ties to sail through to the quarter finals where they were beaten by fellow Oban players Robert Dairon and Sandy Carr.

Just before the quarter final tie Kirsty was presented with a bowling themed cake accompanied by a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday from all in attendance.

The event was won by Dumbarton father and son Stewart and Dylan Whitefield, who beat Dairon and Carr in the final.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club

Last Sunday, August 13, saw the Harvey Pairs trophy played out on the Lochgilphead green.

Thankfully the forecasted rain stayed away for most of the games which were played in a round robin format with shots being counted.

Some excellent bowls were played and scoring in a few of the games was really close.

Colin MacInnes and Dave Roughley remained unbeaten throughout the day and were worthy winners. Runners up were Margaret MacKinnon and Lynne Milne.

This Sunday, August 19, sees the generously sponsored and well supported McKerlie Pairs take place on the Lochgilphead green.

Tarbert Bowling Club

On Friday night, August 11, Tarbert retained their Fisherman’s Cup trophy.

Overall scores for the night: Ardrishaig 19; Lochgilphead 33; Tarbert 47.