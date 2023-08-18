A wet but memorable day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Despite mud and rain, with some vehicles having to be towed onto the show field, the weather failed to dampen spirits at Mid Argyll Show on Saturday.

And it was a memorable day for the Shaw family of Acharonich Farm in Ardfern, who had some special successes in the sheep section.

Father Robert was showing with sons Rogie and Iain, and they certainly seemed to have the recipe for success.

Their ewes took reserve supreme champion and confined champion of the show.

Show president David Renwick said: “Considering the weather it has been amazing. It is great how everybody has come out to support us. The community has entered into the spirit of it, everyone has their wellies on.

“We even had to tow a couple of vehicles into the field this morning. Everyone seems to be happy, meeting up with old friends.

“This is the second show we’ve had since Covid and we have got hundreds of entries in all the different sheep, cattle and horse sections.

“There have been a lot more smaller stalls and stands than usual, and it has been good to see the crafts tents busy.”

Beat the goalie was a popular new addition this year, with Kilmory Shinty team and Mid Argyll Rugby Club running respective stalls.

Some new additions among the stalls were the Argyll and the Islands Coast and Countryside Trust, Scottish Air Ambulance and Aye Fyne independence group.

Other attractions included a tug o’ war, gun dog scurry, digger driving challenge, bouncy castle, hog roast, the bar tent, Macmillan Cancer Support Tea Tent, vintage tractors, a gin bar and face-painting.

But the livestock section was, of course, the real star of the show.

Supreme champion of the show was Duncan Semple of Dippen, Campbeltown, with the overall cattle champion, a Limousin-cross heifer.

Duncan was showing the beast, born in March this year, on behalf of DW Semple and Son.

Rather modestly, he said: “We are pleased. She is one of the better cows we have had recently.”

Reserve supreme champion of the show went to father Robert and sons Rogie and Iain Shaw of Acharonich, Ardfern, with a two-crop Blackface ewe, sired by a £38,000 Crossflatt Peeler.

Iain said: “We were extremely happy with that result; we put a lot of work into her.”

And keeping it in the family, the Shaws of Acharonich also took the confined champion of the show.

This was with a Blackface gimmer sired by the same Crossflatt Peeler as the reserve supreme champion out of a 2,400 pole.

Iain added: “I’m over the moon. To get supreme confined champion of the show with a home-bred gimmer is quite an achievement.”

Overall supreme open horse champion was Newmilns Obama owned by Julie Donn of Oban. The 17-year-old horse had a foal last year and was back competing this year. She won the supreme champion at Kintyre Show.

Reserve supreme open horse was Northern Gypsy Wedding, ridden by Niamh Gosman.

Overall supreme confined horse was Starlight Savannah, owned by Lauren Johnson of Lochgilphead. Her horse is a 12-year-old Welsh D Cross. Lauren said: “She has done me proud.”

Reserve supreme confined horse was Ardbeg Flaxen owned by Catriona Wilson, Inverneil.

Best pedigree dog was nine-month old border terrier Eric, who was shown by Arthur Scott, aged 10, on his holidays all the way from York.

Confined dog champion was two-year-old boxer Axl, owned and shown by Gillian MacVicar of Lochgilphead.

The full results can be found at mid-argyllshow.co.uk/results