From our Files – week 33 – Friday August 18 2023

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday August 16 2013

Inveraray Community Council backs fun fair

Inveraray Community Council has given its full support to a fun fair after it was accused of damaging the front green.

The Evans Family Fun Fair has been coming to the Royal Burgh for the past 28 years.

But the community has been forced to rally round the family after an individual member of the community council approached Jennifer and Tom Evans to say the council was monitoring the fair and the damage it had caused to the grass.

This week the community council came together to show its support for the family, who spend a month in Inveraray each summer with their fair ground.

Community councillor David Scott said: ‘We don’t understand why this person has come to the family and said this.

‘They do a lot for the community and each year they hold a Dodgem Dance that benefits a charity in the area. This year, Inveraray Golf Club received a donation and previously the shinty club has benefitted.’

Jennifer said the claim had left the family devastated.

‘People have come to us with flowers, cards and home baking to show their support, she said. ‘We were upset someone would say this because the people of Inveraray have always been lovely and we love coming here.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 15 2003

Accordion club supports hospital project

Music will reach the rooftops of Argyll and Bute Hospital in the coming months, thanks to hospital staff members Isla Grierson and Hugh Fife.

Isla, an occupation therapist, and Hugh, voluntary services co-ordinator within Argyll and Bute Hospital, launched a project to enable patients to play instruments that interested them.

Mr Fife said: ‘Thanks to Dalriada Accordion and Fiddle Club, we now have a beautiful accordion for patients to learn on.’

The hospital is now seeking any instruments, old or new, that may be of use to its project. Speaking after the presentation of the accordion last week, Bruce Robertson, chairman of Dalriada Accordion and Fiddle Club, said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to help in this way.’

The presentation took place last Thursday at a concert by Ardrishaig-based The Real Live Music Club.

Mr Fife appealed to the community: ‘If anyone has old or new musical instruments which they would like to donate to the hospital music group, they should contact myself or Isla at the hospital.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 19 1983

Red Cross donate portable bathlift

The Mid Argyll division of the British Red Cross Society has donated a portable bathlift to local community nurses.

The presentation was made last week by Mrs Tansley, Divisional President, who handed it over to Mrs M Lingard, Nursing Officer at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead.

In doing so, Mrs Tansley said the apparatus had been bought with some of the proceeds of the Red Cross Thrift shop in Lochgilphead.

‘Although most of the takings from the shop are used for national and international Red Cross purposes, it was the policy of the local division to try to use some of the money for the benefit of Mid Argyll,’ she said.

Mrs Tansley added that without the support of the people of Mid Argyll, who donated the articles for sale and bought them, the Thrift Shop would not be so successful and it was only right that they should benefit.

In accepting the gift, Mrs Lingard thanked Mrs Tansley and the society, adding she was sure this aid would be of benefit to the community, nurses and to the patients.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday August 20 1963

Fishery limits extension

Sympathy for the fishermen’s plea for an extension of the United Kingdom fishery limits was apparent in Mr Michael Noble’s speech at the opening of a £200,000 harbour development at Fraserburgh on Thursday.

The Secretary of State said the government had not found it possible in the past to move from the traditional three-mile limit. This had been partly because of our own fishery interests off the shores of other countries like Iceland and the Faroes and partly because of our commercial interests abroad as a major nation.

Village cinema warning

Unless there is a greater co-operation from local hall committees, small villages and communities in the area served by the Highlands and Islands Film Guild may lose cinemas.

The guild recently issued a circular asking for co-operation by the committees in providing screens themselves for permanent use in their halls. A number of committees had not even acknowledged receipt of this circular.

Mr Hugh Ross, guild secretary, stated: ‘As far as our mobile units are concerned, the guild executive committee has been considering ways of economising. One method is to replace the present large fitted cinema vans with small economic ‘run-about’ vehicles carrying only essential equipment. They would not carry large screens.’

Since the introduction of television services in the spring, there had been a considerable drop in attendances at guild shows. The novelty of TV immediately following its introduction was such that people imposed upon themselves a certain measure of ‘house arrest’.

‘But in the rural communities of Argyll,’ Mr Ross added, ‘it must be realised that the guild cannot continue to operate in the area without support from the public during the waiting period’ until the novelty of TV wears off.’

He advised those in the areas concerned to consider seriously whether they wished guild film services to continue or whether they were satisfied with TV as the only means of regular entertainment.