Seven heaven for Kilmory

Kilmory recorded a big win on Wednesday, defeating Inveraray seconds team 7-2 in a South League Division Two derby match.

In good conditions for shinty, Kilmory Camanachd triumphed in an entertaining encounter at Winterton Park, which saw the visitors go top of the division.

Kilmory currently have 16 points and two games in hand on second placed Tayforth – who also have 16 points – as they push for promotion to Mowi South League Division One.

Inveraray were competitive throughout, but it was their local rivals that were more clinical in playing fast and direct shinty.

The hosts also faded away a little in the second half, with Kilmory able to use their fitness to their advantage after urging supporters to travel up Loch Fyne with the team.

This loss means Inveraray remains fifth in the eight team division, with this their last match of the season after fulfilling their fixture list.