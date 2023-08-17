More missions for Ukraine appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Amanda Duffy-Brown of the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine appeal, a cause supported by many in Kintyre, is back home after an aid-giving and factfinding mission.

Amanda is already planning a return journey to Ukraine with new projects on the cards.

She flew out for one week with Craig Borthwick of Venture-Medical UK Ltd and they met up with fellow Scot Ewen Cameron of ReactAid, a voluntary organisation that specialises in casualty evacuations.

During her time there, Amanda got an insight into how medical rescue missions are run and also got the chance to speak with casualties.

On one occasion, the team was called to help a veteran British soldier who was severely injured when he stepped on a landmine.

The injured man was transferred from Kyiv to Lviv to meet up with the ReactAid team for his journey back to the UK escorted by Ewen.

Amanda had taken a small amount of medical supplies handed in to Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine in her hold luggage, and donated it for use by defenders on the frontline. She also helped out during the week at a warehouse unloading and sorting humanitarian aid.

Nikki Thompson for Mid-Argyll helps Ukraine said: “Amanda managed to pack a lot into a week and used what limited free time she had to expand her portfolio of contacts which is invaluable.

“This was by far the most educational and fulfilling trip so far and you can rest assured it won’t be the last.

“Plans are already underway for a return journey with a few new projects on the cards.”

Recent supplies from the appeal are being distributed to hospitals.

“It is heartwarming to see vital medical aid from this wee corner of Argyll making a difference,” said Nikki.