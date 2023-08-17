King of fish reaches the stars

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Loch Fyne Oysters is celebrating a double achievement for one of its many high quality seafood products.

Loch Fyne Kinglas Fillet smoked salmon has received three stars at the 2023 Great Taste Awards and as a result is in the running for a Golden Fork award.

A spokesperson for the seafood company based on the shores of Loch Fyne in Mid Argyll said: “We are delighted to announce that our Loch Fyne Kinglas Fillet has received three stars in the 2023 Great Taste Awards and has also been nominated for the Golden Fork, which is a huge achievement and recognition of everyone’s efforts.”

The Kinglas Fillet is the centre cut taken from the crown of a classic smoked salmon fillet, which is cured with brown sugar and sea salt, then gently smoked over oak shavings from retired whisky casks resulting in a mild, delicate flavour and moist texture.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, this year’s Great Taste Awards judging was held over 89 days, in Dorset and London, where a panel blind-tasted 14,195 food and drink products entered from 109 different countries from across the world.

Just 248 (1.8 per cent) were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – for ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

All 3-star winning products will now be judged again by an expert panel and the highest scoring are in the running for the highest accolade of all: the Great Taste Supreme Champion of 2023.

These top products, alongside the highest scoring from key countries, will take home a Golden Fork award.

All will be revealed on Monday September 11 at the Great Taste Golden Forks awards

ceremony held at Battersea Arts Centre, London (industry event only), where Golden Forks will be awarded within Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some of the Loch Fyne Oysters team with the award winning product of Kinglas Fillet smoked salmon. NO_A33LochFyneOysters01_23_greattasteaward

Three-star Great Taste Awards Kinglas Fillet smoked salmon. NO_A33LochFyneOysters02_23_kinglasfillet