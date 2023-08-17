Community learns first hand of pier plans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

People in Inveraray had the chance hear all about the recent community buy-out of the town’s historic pier last week at a public meeting.

Inspire Inveraray hosted a special open board meeting on August 8.

It was well attended by members of the community both in-person and via video call.

Information was provided about pier restoration works and fundraising goals, as well as plans to establish the pier as a functional community asset.

Michelle Soto, pier project development officer, said: “There was a great turn out to the open meeting and it was lovely to hear the community’s input, ideas, and hopes for the pier project.

“We want to express our gratitude to everyone who attended the meeting and, of course, say a big ‘Thank You’ to Geasper Byrne and the Inveraray Inn for hosting our meeting in their Campbell Room.

“It was a great night, and we are so pleased to finally say it loud and proud that the community of Inveraray are now the owners of Inveraray Pier.”

Inveraray Pier remains closed to all mooring and berthing as it undergoes critical repair and restoration work.

Critical health and safety repair works are scheduled to begin in autumn, with a public opening date to be confirmed next spring.

To keep up-to date with Inspire Inveraray and the Inveraray Pier Project, visit the website at https://inveraraypier.scot/