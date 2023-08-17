Boost for Lochgilphead shopfronts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Shopfronts and tenements in Lochgilphead are to get a £100,000 cash boost under plans from council chiefs.

Argyll and Bute Council has been allocated £496,000 for the current financial year from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment (PBI) programme.

And some of that pot is heading to Lochgilphead’s Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) for shopfront improvements and for its tenement property maintenance programme.

Campbeltown is to get a £38,000 share for its shop facades.

The funding is all part of the council’s ambitious plans for more town centre investment across the region in a bid to continue to help make the area a great place to work, live and visit.

Members of the Policy and Resources Committee approved the proposals to support a range of projects last week.

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council Councillor Robin Currie said: “We are committed to enhancing and developing the facilities and infrastructure in our town centres and to ensuring that our residents and visitors continue to see Argyll and Bute as a great location to live, work and visit.

“The projects being funded by this latest allocation from the PBI programme will deliver benefits for communities across the area.”

Other projects getting funding include £50,000 going towards worker accommodation in Tobermory, £100,000 to shopfronts in Oban, £74,000 to Dunoon Burgh Hall Trust and £49,500 towards improving the town’s shopfronts and buildings.

Helensburgh Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme will get a £44,000 share for its shopfront improvement scheme and Helensburgh Skate Park will get £80,000. The council is working with the Helensburgh Skate Park Group to consider options for a permanent site.

Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said in a report to the committee: “The relatively tight timescales associated with the PBI fund, combined with the large number of existing projects being delivered by the council, make for a challenging place based investment programme.

“The initial projects recommended in this report are focused on those that are time critical and fit well with the net zero ambitions of the council and Government together with the 20-minute neighbourhood/wellbeing context.

“The proposed projects build on investment already in place, or projects identified through existing place based work, such as the Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) or Helensburgh CARS.”