Announcements – August 18, 2023

MARRIAGE

MACSPORRAN – CURRIE – At A’Chleit Church on July 22, 2023, by Rev Lyn Peden, Duncan Paul, eldest son of Paul and Donna, Machrihanish to Alison Graham, only daughter of Robert and Ruby, Low Dunashery. A very special day.

DEATHS

MCGEACHY – Peacefully at 28 Lorn Campbell Court, Campbeltown on August 11, 2023, Mary Ann McGeachy née Anderson, from Eshaness, Shetland in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late John Edward ‘Jackie’ McGeachy, devoted mum of Jimmy and Dawnne, much loved mother in law of Jacqueline and Stephen. A doting and proud granny of Rachel, Julia and Lily and great granny of Lucy and Emily and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Mary’s Funeral will take place on Friday, August 18 at 10.00 a.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

SINCLAIR – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on August 12, 2023, Margaret Sinclair, née Moir, in her 83rd Year, of 7 Chalmers Court, Inveraray and formerly of 2 Quarry Park, Furnace. Beloved wife of the late Archie Sinclair. Loving mother of James and Lynn. Adored nanny of Eilidh, Rona and Mairi; and proud great-nanny of John Robert, Archie, Jamie, Florrie and Rosie. Dear sister of Agnes. Much respected step-mother, grandmother; aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many, and respected through her many roles in the Police; manager at Ardfenaig and Lynn of Lorne Nursing Homes; and as a Reader of the Argyll Presbytery, Church of Scotland. Funeral service will be held in West LochFyneside Church, Cumlodden, Furnace on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 1pm, thereafter to Kilevin Cemetery, Minard. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.Family flowers only please.Donations to Church Funds and Mid Argyll Music Society.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACKAY – Pat’s family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, messages and phone calls received following their recent sad loss. Our sincere thanks are extended to Linda and Karen for their personal care and attention to Mum whilst at home; to Billy and Neil of our local ambulance crew and the staff of Glenaray Ward and Mid Argyll Hospital for their kindness and support to us all over the last few weeks. Grateful thanks to Belinda Braithwaite for a personal and comforting ceremony; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional guidance and arrangements’ and to Morna for beautiful floral tributes. Our thanks to those who joined us at Cardross to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £220 for Marie Curie Care.

MCLEAN – The family of the late Jean McLean would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages and expressions of sympathy following the passing of their much-loved Jean. We have been overwhelmed with kindness shown and it means a lot to know how special Jean was to many. Thanks to the staff and carers from the local community GP practice and hospital who were involved in Jean’s care over the last few years, special thanks to Collette Morgan Macmillan Nurse and to Rona Larkin from Marie Curie for their loving care to Jean. Thanks also to Ryan Taylor at Lochgilphead Baptist Church for the very comforting and uplifting service and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements. Finally, our thanks to those that came to pay their respects at the church, the retiral collection raised £650 for the local Macmillan Cancer Care.

MCWHIRTER – Following the death of Margaret (Madge) McWhirter on June 4, 2023 Rose, Morag and Anne would now like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support. Special thanks to Fr Tony, to all who visited Madge on a regular basis and to care staff past and present for their kindness. In particular they would like to thank Dr Norris, the Community Nursing Team, Specialist Cardiac Nurse Jackie Gilmour and the team in the Acute Ward at Campbeltown Hospital for all their care and attention to Madge. Warm appreciation is also extended to Kenny Blair, Funeral Director for professional services and to all staff at the Ardsheil Hotel Campbeltown.

STEVENSON – The Stevenson family would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of our mum Nuala. Thanks goes to Campbeltown Hospital, Dr McGovern, Paramedics and Macmillan nurses for their care over the last couple of years. More recent thanks to Ward 11C at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Many thanks go to Kenny Blair for his professionalism, guidance and support. Thanks to Linda Broadley for a comforting and uplifting service and Mr McEwan for organ music. Thanks to Stronvaar Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for the purvey. Finally, our thanks to all who attended the church, along the route and graveside to pay their respects to Mum. The retiral collection raised £837 for the Robert Black Memorial Helipad and Ward 11C, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACK – Treasured memories of Gilbert, a dearly loved husband, father and papa, passed away August 15, 2017.

Remembered with a song in our hearts.

– Love from Jean and family.

LANG – Precious memories of David, sadly passed away August 16, 2020.

Loved and remembered always

Forever in our thoughts

– Love Catherine and family.

MCCALLUM – Precious memories of a loving husband, dad and grandpa, Colin who passed away on August 22, 2011.

We love and miss you every day

In our hearts you will always stay.

– Love Amy, Colin, Edward, Katie and the grandchildren.