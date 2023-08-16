Kintyre electricity network upgrades provisionally approved

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The electricity regulator Ofgem has provisionally approved proposals by SSEN Transmission to upgrade the electricity transmission network in Kintyre.

In its minded-to approve consultation on SSEN Transmission’s final needs case, Ofgem has recognised the clear need for the Argyll and Kintyre Reinforcement Strategy, which will secure future electricity supplies in the area and enable the connection of new renewable electricity generation in the region.

The project will support the connection of at least 970MW of new renewable electricity generation, enough to power more than 500,000 homes.

As well as supporting the transition to net zero emissions, the investment will also help secure the country’s future energy independence by removing the country’s dependence and price exposure to volatile, global wholesale gas markets, with the deployment of low carbon, affordable, renewable electricity generation.

The project will also unlock hundreds of skilled jobs throughout the construction phase and provide a significant economic boost to local and national economies, all while playing a key role in supporting the transition to net zero emissions and helping secure the country’s future energy independence.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said: “Ofgem’s minded-to decision is a hugely important milestone in taking forward this much-needed project, which will play a major role in securing future electricity supplies across the north of Scotland and enabling the connection of new renewable energy generation in the region.

“By enabling the growth in low carbon and affordable renewable electricity generation, this investment will also help support the country’s future energy security, reducing our dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets.

“The need for this project is beyond doubt and we welcome Ofgem’s clear acceptance of the need for this project following its assessment of our robust final needs case.

“This investment will also create hundreds of skilled jobs throughout the supply chain as well as boosting local and national economies.

“We now look forward to Ofgem’s final decision and remain committed to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery of this critical local and national infrastructure, which is essential to keep the lights on and support the transition to net zero.”

Visit www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/project-map/argyll-and-kintyre-275kv-strategy for more information on the Argyll and Kintyre Reinforcement project.

Ofgem’s minded-to decision and consultation on the Argyll and Kintyre final needs case can be found online at www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/argyll-and-kintyre-project-final-needs-case-consultation