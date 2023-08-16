Crash closes A83 road at Inveraray

A crash has closed the A83 trunk road near Inveraray.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, with emergency services responding and the road closed in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle crash north of Inveraray on the A83 around 1.25pm on Wednesday, 16 August, 2023.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”