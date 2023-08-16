Crash closes A83 road at Inveraray
A crash has closed the A83 trunk road near Inveraray.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, with emergency services responding and the road closed in both directions.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle crash north of Inveraray on the A83 around 1.25pm on Wednesday, 16 August, 2023.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”
UPDATE❗⌚14:44#A83 – Inverary
The #A83 is remains ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ at Inveraray due to a collision.
Traffic is being held while Police are en-route. Please #takecare on approach.@NWTrunkRoads #TakeCare pic.twitter.com/hXkU4QugSG
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 16, 2023