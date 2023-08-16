Around the fairways

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead Golf Club

There were four trophies up for grabs for the fourth round of Lochgilphead Golf Course Club Championship on Sunday August 13.

This year the committee decided to introduce two extra trophies for the purpose of Stableford points – one for 0-18 handicappers and one for 19 – 24 handicappers – which proved popular with a total of 17 entries.

Through round three the championship was extremely tight with Jimmy Litster on 199, Ryan McGlynn on 202 and current champion Duncan Litster 10 behind on 209, which included a fantastic 61 opening score on round one held on Saturday the previous week.

As all three headed out for a tense final round during favourable weather conditions; Jimmy shot a one over par 65 which could not be bettered by either Ryan (74) or Duncan (71).

Therefore Lochgilphead Golf Club has a new champion for 2023 – Mr Jimmy Litster. Runner-up was Ryan McGlynn with Duncan Litster in third place.

The 0-18 handicap Stableford trophy was won by Stuart MacKenzie who posted a fantastic score of 41 points during the final round with a total of 151 points for all four rounds. Followed closely by runners-up Duncan and Jimmy Litster on 148 points each.

The 19 – 24 handicap Stableford trophy was won by Alister MacArthur whose score of 42 points during the third round was the likely telling factor with his overall score of 143 points for the four rounds. He was followed by only one point behind on 142 by runner-up Keith Cowan.

A huge thank you was made to the tremendous work undertaken on the course by greenkeeper Donald Carmichael, David and the much-needed volunteers.

The ladies will play their championship on the second week in September and in the meantime are gearing up for the Ladies Open on Sunday August 20.

The course will be closed on Saturday August 19 in preparation for the aforementioned Open.

There are still limited spaces on offer. To book a tee time, contact ladies’ match secretary Fiona McLeod on 07810 864676.

Tarbert Golf Club

This weekend at Glenralloch sees the first and second rounds of the Club Championship take place with all the usual ballot times in operation.

Hopefully the weather will hold fair and members will support this years event.

Last Saturday the Wee Joe Memorial Shield took place, when the MacFarlane family hosted this annual event.

A big well done to all those who took part with £695 was raised for local charities.

Andrew Henderson took home the Shield with 39 Stableford points, followed by Sheena Ferguson and Peter McLean jnr.