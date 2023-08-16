CalMac opens last week of summer timetable

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

CalMac has changed the final week of its summer timetable, giving Mull and Islay a single vessel service, while the MV Hebridean Isles remains out of action for the rest of the season.

A spokesperson for CalMac, the ferry operator for the Clyde and Hebridean network, said today (August 15): “We are opening bookings in two phases because we must manage the extended absence of MV Hebridean Isles, move a considerable number of bookings, and deal with the complexities around temporary port closures.

“Phase one of the release will be available to view and book as of 16 August at 2pm. The final week covers the period for 16-22 October (inclusive). Phase two will be released on Wednesday 23 August. Full details on phasing of routes are available here.

“Phase two timetables require additional changes due to routes affected by changes to overhaul plans and the continuing investigations into the issues affecting MV Hebridean Isles.

“Most timetables will operate as normal. However, some services have been amended to support the delivery of the overhaul plan, and some will be affected by the continued unavailability of MV Hebridean Isles – as further repairs to the vessel are investigated.

“MV Hebridean Isles will not be available for the remainder of the summer timetable due to ongoing technical issues affecting the vessel’s manoeuvrability.”

The ferry operator outlined those services with changes.

On the route between Oban and Craignure on Mull, the MV Loch Frisa will operate a single vessel service from October 19. Mull’s other larger ferry, the MV Isle of Mull, will operate the service between Oban and Castlebay on Barra from October 20.

For the Isles of Islay and Jura, due to MV Hebridean Isles being unavailable for service, MV Isle of Arran will remain on Islay service alongside MV Finlaggan until September 24.

“A single vessel service, delivered by MV Finlaggan, will operate from 25 September when MV Isle of Arran departs for overhaul,” CalMac explained. “Details will be available from Wednesday 23 August on our timetable pages for customers who wish to travel during this period. We will continue to explore further options on vessel deployment for this service.

“In addition, CMAL recently announced that the development of the Port Ellen Terminal will commence and as a result, the ferry service to and from Port Ellen will be diverted to Port Askaig between 11 September and 17 November. We will continue to operate our Islay services to Port Askaig during the period and we’ll update our customers on the details shortly.”

For Colonsay, due to a single vessel service operating on the Islay route from September 25 to October 22, “there will be cancellations on Colonsay service on 27 Sept, 30 Sept, 4 Oct, 7 Oct, 11 Oct, 14 Oct, 18 Oct,” CalMac added. “We are currently exploring further options on vessel deployment. We will keep customers updated should there be any changes.”

A single vessel service will operate Mallaig to Armadale on Skye with MV Loch Fyne on October 20, 21 and 22, while MV Coruisk is deployed to the Clyde after the last sailing on October 19. A charter vessel will operate the Mallaig to Small Isles service on October 7, 14 and 21, while MV Loch Fyne is deployed elsewhere on the network.

“The Ardrossan to Campbeltown service will now be cancelled for the remainder of the summer 2023 season due to vessel deployment and no vessel availability,” CalMac added. “We are sorry that it has not been possible to operate the service this year.”

Pauline Blackshaw, director of operational planning for CalMac, said: “We apologise for the delay in publishing the final week of the summer timetable. We required extra time to finalise vessel deployment to ensure the best service possible for communities when our scheduled annual overhaul season begins.

“The majority of timetables will operate as normal however, some services have been amended to support the delivery of the overhaul plan. Unfortunately, MV Hebridean Isles will not be available for the remainder of the summer timetable while we continue to investigate further repairs.

“I would encourage passengers to plan ahead as much as possible and to stay up to date with regular service updates by following @calmac_updates on Twitter.”