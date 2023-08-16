Artists prepare for Cowal Open Studios

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Artists from Tighnabruaich will exhibit their work during Cowal Open Studios (COS) weekend next month on September 22-25.

Tighnabruaich-based collage artist Gabor Horvath will open his studio as one of more than 50 artists taking part in the Cowal peninsula.

Gabor, who is originally from Hungary and moved to the area in 2019 and now runs the Tregortha Guest House with his partner Karmen, said: “My collage art started back in 2016 when I decided to use old, unwanted copies of magazines that were in hotel guest rooms, although I have dabbled in art all of my life.”

Just around the corner from Gabor is Marie Briggs, a painter, who is opening her studio to the public for the annual weekend event.

“I try to capture the light over the water using acrylic oils and occasionally glass,” explained Marie.

“The waters around Argyll cast their spell upon me a long time ago and my husband Andrew and I decided to move here full-time just a few years ago.”

Marie has been painting for over 15 years and started “almost by accident”. She said: “I enrolled in a stained glass course at college that turned out to be oversubscribed. They offered me a place on a painting course instead and I haven’t looked back since although I’ve always enjoyed craft working.”

To find out about the open doors weekend, visit www.cowalopenstudios.co.uk