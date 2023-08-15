Tarbert youngsters show plenty promise in Paisley
Paisley AFC 3
Tarbert AFC 0
Presidents League Cup
Tarbert AFC travelled to Paisley last Saturday for their first match in the Presidents League Cup against Langcraigs.
Although they returned home with a 3-0 defeat, manager Chris McArthur saw enough promise in his very young squad to be confident of better results in the weeks ahead.
All of the goals were self inflicted so going forward the silly mistakes have to be cut out.
That said there was a lot of chances created and good inter link play and importantly everyone gave maximum effort.
This week the boys have a home game against Vale of Leven which has a 2pm kick off.