Pupils learn about the world of work through a day in industry

Senior pupils from Mid Argyll and Kintyre’s secondary schools have been learning about the world of work.

For the second year running, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) collaborated with ALIenergy to arrange a ‘Day in Industry’ for students of Lochgilphead High School, Tarbert Academy and Campbeltown Grammar School before the summer holidays.

Funded by DYW and ScottishPower Renewables, ‘Day in Industry’ is a project giving senior students the chance to apply online for a day’s work experience, shadowing certain roles within participating local businesses.

The day is filmed which benefits the young people, businesses and schools. In addition, each successful candidate received a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

This year’s seven participating businesses were Forestry and Land Scotland, Midton, Renewable Parts, Argyll Pharmacy, Ardfern Yacht Centre, D M Fabrication and Beinn an Tuirc Distillers.

The application process replicates real life, from the initial job application to a panel interview, followed by a selection process, so even candidates who are unsuccessful gain invaluable interview experience building confidence and resilience.

The experience is tailored to the young persons’ interests and is hands-on, often leading to future opportunities and potential employment.

It differs from regular work experience as the day focuses on all aspects of industry. Candidates explore all departments, finding out first-hand through practical tasks how that business works.

The 10 successful students this year were Arlo Anderson, Guthrie Scott, Sarah Kirk, Alasdair Paisley and Sophie-Joy Dennis from Tarbert Academy; Ruby Dunlop, Euan McCartan and Marcus Crawford from Lochgilphead High School; and Sean West and Murray McCallum from Campbeltown Grammar School.

The event culminated in a recent ‘Day in Industry’ video launch and prizegiving where the businesses involved, students and their parents were invited to the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre in Tarbert.

There, they watched the premiere of the video – which is available to view online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2q0Zj52Vutg – and saw the students receiving their £100 Amazon vouchers.



Gavin McMillan, lead technician at Renewable Parts, demonstrates how to refurbish wind turbine components to Sean West from Campbeltown Grammar School and Euan McCartan and Ruby Dunlop from Lochgilphead High School. NO_C33dayinindustry01_23_renewable-parts

Midton director Graham Ramsay and staff member Katy MacNaughton demonstrate how the company works to Sarah Kirk and Guthrie Scott from Tarbert Academy. NO_C33dayinindustry02_23_midton

Arlo Anderson from Tarbert Academy has an eye opening day with the crew at Forestry and Land Scotland. NO_C33dayinindustry03_23_forestry-land-scotland

Su Black, then head distiller at Beinn an Tuirc Distillers, explaining the distilling process to Sophie-Joy Dennis from Tarbert Academy. NO_C33dayinindustry04_23_beinn-tuirc-distillers

Murray McCallum from Campbeltown Grammar School gets hands-on welding experience with D M Fabrication. NO_C33dayinindustry05_23_d-m-fabrication

Marcus Crawford from Lochgilphead High School takes his experience to new heights at Ardfern Yacht Centre. NO_C33dayinindustry06_23_ardfern-yacht-centre

Alasdair Paisley from Tarbert Academy shadowed Argyll Pharmacy’s owner Susan Paterson for the day. NO_C33dayinindustry07_23_argyll-pharmacy