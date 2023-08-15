Everything comes together for Islay Show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crofter Neil McDonald’s hard work paid off on Thursday, standing beside his black home-bred calf and surrounded by a clapping crowd at the Islay Show near Bridgend.

The 175th show, organised by the Islay, Jura & Colonsay Agricultural Association on August 10, filled the Queen of Hebrides’ fields with a cornucopia of spectacles.

The day featured pig racing, tossing the sheaf, sheep shearing, Highland dancing, Islay and Jura Pipes and Drums, and vintage vehicles, from a Rolls Royce to ‘Herbie’ the VW Beetle and a fleet of Land Rovers, fittingly for the iconic off-roader’s island birthplace.

You could even spot a brightly dressed shepherdess, Mairi Porter-McCalum, leading a pink Texel sheep named Tina Turner “because she had bandy legs when she was wee”.

But the quiet drama is in the show rings, where hopeful competitors vie for top dog, sheep, cattle, and horse. It can be emotional for farmers, who have spent months and years breeding their beasts – and days preparing them for the judge’s discerning eye.

And so it was for Neil McDonald of N & J MacDonald, Bowmore, as he entered his April-born, Limousin cross heifer in the biggest class with a dozen entrants: ‘Suckled female calf, born on or after February 1 this year, sired by a Limousin bull.’

First his calf won that class, and then the commercial beef section. The next hurdle was the overall cattle championship, versus the native cattle champion, a Galloway bred by James Porter of Mansfield, Port Ellen.

“The turnout is fantastic,” said cattle judge Stuart Ogle from Melrose. “The quality in general is outstanding for a small island – a credit to everyone who takes time to exhibit.”

But Neil’s calf caught his eye. “It is a superb spring-born calf, with huge potential,” Stuart added. “Very flashy.”

All that stood in Neil’s way now was the champion horse and sheep. “The top were quality examples of the breed,” said the Blackface sheep judge Malcolm Coubrough from Lamington near Biggar.

Malcolm chose a ewe lamb that “oozed breed quality”, brought by Alasdair Currie of Ballachlaven Farm, Ballygrant, as his winner.

It was a return to glory for Alasdair, who works at Bowmore Distillery. “It has been 12 years since I last won anything on this section,” he said: “That was overall blackface champion.”

But Alasdair’s blackface came in second to the champion sheep, a Texel ewe brought by Sheena Woodrow of S&B Woodrow, Newmains. In the champion of champions ring, Sheena’s Texel joined the horse champion Willow from Balivicar Farm, ridden by Claire MacGregor, and owned by Harriet Roxburgh.

All the contests then came down to one man: show umpire Ross Fotheringham of United Auctions. “It is a tough decision because they are all top examples of their breed,” he said. “I chose the calf because I feel it will have a great future. It is stylish, correct, very good shape.”

“I hoped to win,” Neil told us. “Her mother won overall beef champion in 2012. It is hard work. I have done it all my life,” he added, visibly moved. “My grandpa was a dairy farmer, Neil McKerrell. That was where I started showing.

“It is just a croft. I took it on in 2003 and built it up with my own stock – 15 continental cows. My son (Jack) helps on the sheep side. He got champion Suffolk.”

Neil also praised the help of Jordie Rountree, a winner of the young handler prize multiple times.

The dog champion, a Labrador cross German wirehaired pointer named Susie, belonged to a delighted 10-year-old Olivia Bowman from St Columba’s Primary School, Oban.

“What a day,” summed up show secretary Fiona Mactaggart. “Everything has come together. Everybody knows their roles and responsibilities. I cannot believe something as big as this has come together. It is the biggest one day event on Islay. A huge thank you. We even had the weather. We are just getting better and better every year.”