Shinty round-up from Saturday August 12 2023

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Skye Camanachd 3

Skye Camanachd put a three-point distance between themselves and the relegation zone when they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 at Peterson Park.

Skye travelled with a full squad, and they took the lead on 11 minutes when a cross from the right was met by William MacKinnon, running towards the ball, and he scored with a first-time hit.

Skye doubled their lead just 6 minutes into the second half when a free-hit from just outside the D was played to Ross Gordon and, with his back to goal, Gordon smashed the ball high into the centre into the goal.

William MacKinnon got his second from inside the D on 57 minutes to clinch a valuable victory.

Kyles Athletic 3 Beauly 0

Kyles Athletic won for the fifth successive league match, beating relegation threatened Beauly 3-0 in their 3pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Both sides were short of key players for this one but Scott Macdonald scored on 12 and 44 minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 interval lead.

Robbie MacLeod added a third on 57 minutes to take Kyles to third in the table.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “It was a good win in what were tricky conditions with the rain pouring down for a good spell of the game. The boys that came into the side did well and it’s good to keep our run going and to climb further away from the bottom two.”

Mowi National Division

Fort William 3 Inveraray 0

With their An Aird pitch hosting a Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final between Oban Camanachd and Lovat, Fort William gave up home advantage so their noon throw up against Inveraray could go ahead at the Jubilee Park.

The game was played in wet conditions and remained goalless until six minutes from time when Graham Campbell produced a trademark finish.

Victor Smith continued his good scoring run with a double on 87 and 89 minutes to make it 3-0.

This was both sides penultimate match of the season.

Fort William complete their season at home to Strathglass on Saturday.

Col-Glen P Kilmallie P

The clash between Col-Glen and Kilmallie at Glendaruel was postponed on Saturday morning due to an waterlogged field.

Mowi South Division 1

Kyles Athletic 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 3

Two late goals earned the Kyles Athletic juniors a 3-3 draw with the Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors in their noon throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Dave Martin gave Kyles a 17-minute lead but Angus MacInnes made it 1-1 on 21 minutes.

Ross Brown looked to have given second placed GMA the points with a double on 54 and 60 minutes but Dave Martin struck twice more for bottom side Kyles to complete his hat-trick.

Martin made it 3-2 on 84 minutes and then converted a penalty with three minutes remaining, after referee Graham Fisher had pointed to the spot, to ensure a share of the points in a 3-3 draw.

Mowi South Division 2

Strachur-Dunoon 4 Oban Celtic 3

Strachur-Dunoon signed off for the season with a 4-3 win over the Oban Celtic second team at the Strachurmore Sports Centre.

Ewen Campbell gave the Oban side a 15 minute lead before Sam Bulloch’s brace on 35 and 38 minutes turned the match Strachur-Dunoon’s way.

When referee Cat Whyte awarded the hosts a penalty on 42 minutes, Brandon Wilson scored from the spot, but Ewen Campbell got his second to make it 3-2 on the stroke of halt-time.

Scott Burnett tied the contest at 3-3 on 65 minutes but, with just 10 minutes remaining, Sam Bulloch completed his hat-trick to give Strachur-Dunoon a 4-3 win.

Strachur-Dunoon are third in the division although the sides below them still have games still to play.

(All throw ups were at 2pm unless the match report states differently)

Women’s Camanachd Aassociation

Mowi National Division

Inverness 1 Glasgow Mid Argyll 3

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Inverness 3-1 in their 2pm throw up at the Bught Park.

Katie McMillan scored for Inverness, but Kirsty Gray, Kirsty Rodger and Millie MacRae gave GMA the points.

caption

FORT V INVERARAY A strong tackle from Inveraray’s Craig Taylor . Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos