Cowal Gathering heavies battle to heft the crown

One of Cowal Gathering’s most fiercely contested competitions returns this year as Scotland, Germany and Austria get ready to battle to be crowned Cowal International Heavy Athletic Champions.

Introduced to the Gathering in 2016, the Cowal International Heavy Athletics Championship remains the only international heavy athletics championship to be held in Scotland.

Teams consist of three athletes – two men and one woman – all of whom take part in the gathering’s individual contests.

The points scored by each person then go towards the team total, and at the end of the gathering on Saturday August 26 the team with the highest total will be crowned Cowal International Heavy Athletics Champions and presented with the coveted trophy.

Speaking on behalf of the Cowal Gathering board Fraser McCowan said he was looking forward to another fiercely fought competition on the stadium.

“From the moment we introduced the Cowal International Heavy Athletics Championship it became one of the gathering’s most popular attractions.

“Every year these athletes give it their all, putting on a fantastic show for the crowds who flock to see them. Their strength and determination are incredible.

“Add in the element of international rivalry and the athletes always seem to find something else in the tank.

“The teams all look pretty evenly matched, so it’s virtually impossible to predict who will win victorious.

“With Team Scotland picking up the trophy in 2019 and 2022 it would be something special for them to take the hat-trick and I’m sure the Cowal crowd will be in fine voice to support the home team.”

Cowal Gathering’s headline sponsor again this year is Bakkafrost Scotland, which also sponsors the heavy athletics competitions.

Ian Laister, managing director at Bakkafrost Scotland, said: “We are delighted to extend our support for the Cowal Highland Gathering for the 10th year, especially with the much anticipated return of the heavy athletics competition.

“The event is a highlight, not only for the local community, but for people from around the globe who will be travelling to Dunoon to see for themselves a competition which is rich in history and tradition.

“We look forward to welcoming the athletes, performers and spectators at the event and wish everyone involved the best of luck.

“The organising team at the games have once again pulled out all the stops to present an international event that highlights Scottish culture at its best.”

This year’s Cowal Highland Gathering runs from Thursday August 24 – Saturday August 26.

Cowal Highland Gathering is supported through EventScotland’s International Events Programme.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “We are proud to support Cowal Gathering as part of EventScotland’s International Events Programme.

“This unique international Heavy Athletics Championship will be an intense battle for contenders and a gripping spectacle for locals and visitors alike.

“Uniquely Scottish events, such as Cowal Gathering, showcase our country’s assets and further strengthen our reputation as the perfect stage for events.”

For information or to book tickets, visit the Gathering’s website at www.cowalgathering.com