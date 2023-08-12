Youngsters have a ball at end of season awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star 2015s held its end of season awards night recently to top off a fantastic season for the team.

The youngsters played some great football in multiple tournaments over the season against some of the best teams Argyll and Bute has to offer. Every player has made great strides in their game thanks to their dedication and commitment week in, week out.

The 2015s thank Unite and union representative Fiona Broderick for offering £500 sponsorship, which has been used to buy new club tracksuits for every player and personalised medals to award to the players in recognition of their efforts this season.

Caleb Veitch was awarded the highly coveted Player of the Season award this year for his overall dedication, attitude, ability and consistent top-quality performances throughout the season.

This special award was presented by Mark Charlton on behalf of Midton Acrylics. It is a recycled award that was ordered by a well-known English Premiership football club.

The award was provided as part of the continued commitment by Midton Acrylics to support the community and organisations including Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club across various age groups.

The 2015s thank Mark and Midton Acrylics for this donation.

The 2015s are looking forward to the new season, with the first of many football tournaments on Sunday August 27 at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.