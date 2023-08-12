Unearth a trove of hidden art along the Artmap Argyll trail
This year’s Artmap Argyll is about to start.
Art lovers can following the red dots on the Artmap Argyll trail to unearth a treasure trove of work across Argyll, from Taynuilt to Kintyre.
Studios will open their doors on Saturday August 19 and people will have the chance to view work and chat to artists until Monday August 28, when the annual event closes.
From artists producing paintings and drawings, to textile and glass artists, sculpture, jewellery, wood and photography, there is so much beautiful work to explore and take home.
To make the most of your visit, Artmap Argyll suggests you plan your visits:
- Choose the artists that interest you and plan a route. Remember to think about the studios that are not part of a cluster. They are often in interesting locations
- Check on the map for the latest information about the studios as there may be last minute changes to opening times or access
- Plan your route to allow plenty of time for conversations and take a chance on some of the studios in more out of the way locations.
- You are visiting artists in their workspace or an exhibit they have set up for the event. Some artists may have specific requirements for visitors. These may be to protect sensitive items or for your health and safety.
- Please respect these rules as the studios are normally the personal workspace of the artist.
Pick up a map of the art trail at www.artmapargyll.co.uk.