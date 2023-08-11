Thought for the Week, August 11 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

What are you worrying about?

Worry affects all of us. We may worry about our health, our job, our relationships, our finances. We worry about our children and our parents.

If we look at the news, that can add to our worries – the cost of living, global warming, crime.

It’s not difficult to worry – it comes naturally to us. The writer Mark Twain said: “I am an old man and have known many troubles, but most of them have never happened.”

It is said perhaps 90 per cent of the things we worry about never happen.

The Bible recognises we tend to worry a lot and tells us: “Don’t worry about anything.”

Instead, it encourages us to bring all our worries and concerns to God in prayer and leave them with him.

Some of us had parents who would be our alarm clocks when we lived at home. When we needed to wake up at a certain time, all we had to do was tell our father or mother and we were confident they would wake us. All that was left for us to do was sleep.

This is the kind of response the Bible wants us to have in times of worry or anxiety. We are to go directly to our heavenly Father and say: “Will you take care of this for me?” And God says: “Trust me. Don’t worry about anything, instead pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4: 6-7)

Campbeltown Free Church.