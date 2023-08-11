NHS Highland Annual Review: public invitation 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

NHS Highland’s annual review by the Scottish Government will be held on September 29, with the public invited to attend the afternoon session from 2-3pm, either online or at the Centre for Health Science, Inverness.

The review is an opportunity for a government minister to meet clinicians, colleagues, and representatives of patients, carers and communities, and to hear about the work and performance of NHS Highland over the past 12 months. For the past few years, this review has been held virtually due to Covid. This year, it is returning to the in-person format and will be chaired by Jenni Minto MSP.

NHS Highland chairperson Sarah Compton-Bishop said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome the minister for Public Health and Women’s Health to NHS Highland, and to be able to invite the public to join us either in person or virtually.

“This will be an opportunity for us to explain the progress we’ve made in the aftermath of the pandemic, and outline some of the challenges faced by NHS boards, particularly in remote and rural areas.”

While it is not possible to ask questions during the session, members of the public can submit questions in advance.

Ms Compton-Bishop added: “Please send in your questions. The minister will ask a selection of these at the public meeting and we will post answers to others online.”

Email questions to: nhsh.listening@nhs.scot, with Annual Review in the subject line, by August 28.

Or you can write to FREEPOST RUAK-JGSH-TUUL, Clinical Effectiveness Team, NHS Highland , (Annual Review – Community Engagement Team), Assynt House, Beechwood Park, Inverness, IV2 3BW.

There is no need to book if you wish to attend the public meeting: just come along to the Centre for Health Science, in the grounds of Raigmore Hospital, Old Perth Road, Inverness IV2 3JH for 2pm on September 29.

If you would like to join virtually, details will be available at www.nhshighland.scot.nhs.uk