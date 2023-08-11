Letter to the Editor – 11.8.23

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Jamaica too?

Happy Independence day for Jamaica.

In August 1962, Jamaica gained its independence from British rule. Two months later they were part of the United Nations.

However, gaining Independence was a gradual process. Jamaica gained power over its employment, voting rights, and their ability to negotiate as Jamaica with others. They retained these powers; Westminster did not try to grab them back.

The population of Jamaica is 2.82 million, while Scotland has a population of 5.52 million.

More than 60 countries have won their independence from the UK and not one has ever asked to give it up again.

Tricia Grey, Lochgilphead.

Prostate cancer

I am writing to you to draw attention to an invisible problem that affects men.

Many men will experience incontinence or bladder/bowel leaking, with one in 25 men over 40 experiencing urinary incontinence and one in 20 men over 60 experiencing faecal incontinence.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one in eight getting prostate cancer, rising to one in four for Black men. As many as 50 per cent of men who have a radical prostatectomy may experience urinary incontinence, while 10 per cent of UK men diagnosed with localised prostate cancer and treated with external beam therapy have reported bowel incontinence six years after treatment. These men – who will be in your area – are struggling on a daily basis to dispose of their pads/products in public toilet facilities, as incredibly, there is currently no statutory provision to have hygiene bins specifically in male toilets.

The APPG for Bladder and Bowel Continence Care has a national initiative called Boys Need Bins which raises awareness of the need for sanitary waste bins in male public toilets so men and boys can easily, discreetly and correctly dispose of incontinence pads, appliances such as stoma products and associated hygiene waste items.

It is not satisfactory that men are told to use a disabled toilet to accommodate their needs.

This initiative is supported by Prostate Cancer UK as well as Bladder Health UK, British Toilet Association, International Longevity Centre, Men’s Health Forum, Tackle Prostate Cancer and Toilet Consortium. Prostate Cancer UK is also working with Phs Group, the UK’s largest hygiene provider, and TENA Men, a leading global hygiene and health company, who both recognise the unique needs of incontinent men.

I hope that with your help we can legislate for male hygiene bins to be provided in all male toilets in the UK. In the first instance, I would like to ask for your support in the following ways:

Please consider how you might help to raise awareness for the need for mandatory equitable access to sanitary waste bins. Contact Prostate Cancer UK to discuss this further campaigns@prostatecanceruk.org

Register your interest to attend an event on Tuesday September 5, 2023, when a report will be launched highlighting insights about the need for male hygiene bins in male toilets. Contact Prostate Cancer UK via campaigns@prostatecanceruk.org

Share this on social media so that together we can raise awareness about male incontinence: “Men with incontinence need change. It’s time to tackle the taboo and ensure that men’s lives in Argyll and Bute and the Highlands are not limited by incontinence. I support @prostateuk in saying Boys Need Bins.”

Kenneth Deacon, Isle of Gigha.

Join the MoonWalk

Breast cancer cases in Scotland have increased since the pandemic and more women are being diagnosed later.

People across Scotland living with cancer need help more than ever. Sign up now for the iconic night-time fundraising event, The MoonWalk Scotland, organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, to help fund vital wellbeing support, when cancer patients and their families need it most.

The event takes place on September 9 and to find out how you can get involved visit www.walkthewalk.org

Jennifer Broh, Walk The Walk.