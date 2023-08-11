From our Files – week 32 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday August 9 2013

Tarbert Academy students top of the class in higher exams

The postman delivered good news to Tarbert Academy this week as three pupils – 20 per cent of the fifth year roll – were awarded five A grades in their highers.

Lyndsey Scott and Cameron Macdonald, both aged 17, and Naomi Stanesby, 16, achieved outstanding results, which may be a record at the school.

Speaking to the Argyllshire Advertiser hours after receiving their impressive results, the Tarbert threesome, who are amongst 15 S5 students at the school, said they had never expected to do so well.

Naomi said: ‘I was quite worried, so I am really relieved. I got two As and three Bs in my prelims so this is a big improvement.’

Cameron added: ‘I felt I did a lot worse in the exams than I actually did.’

The three S5 students were amongst 80 per cent of the pupils at the school to achieve passes in five subjects at intermediate level, whilst 80 per cent passed at least one higher.

A further 43 per cent of the S6 roll passed at least one advanced higher, whilst all pupils in S4 passed standard grade English and maths.

Neil McKnight, the new head teacher at Tarbert Academy, was the first to congratulate the students.

‘Obviously this is very clever year group but staff have done very well to produce these grades,’ he said. ‘I hope to build on that myself and continue the good work of the school.’

It was also a good year for pupils at Lochgilphead High School. Whilst the results are still to be analysed, it appears there were excellent results for the S6 year group.

Head teacher at Lochgilphead Ann Devine said: ‘Our S6 students’ overall attainment was outstanding with passes at advanced higher and higher adding value to their previous achievements. Pupils have achieved impressive results at higher and intermediate levels.

‘The results are a credit to the pupils, the teachers and support staff and to our supportive parents.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 8 2003

Lochgilphead to host world teacake eating championships

Lochgilphead has played host to some momentous fund-raising stunts in its time but the one planned for November could top them all – a teacake eating contest.

The chocolate and mallow eating extravaganza is the brainchild of town policeman Richard Barrie, who is raising money for an epic trek of the Great Wall of China in aid of the Scottish Society for Autism.

Richard didn’t say exactly what prompted him to come up with the teacake eating idea, but said he wanted to do something different: ‘The teacake challenge is going to be a community day. I didn’t want to exclude anyone by having, say, a disco for purely over 18s,’ said Richard, who believed the event would generate a lot of interest.

Richard hopes other charities will benefit as they will be invited to set up stands and activities of their own in Mid Argyll Sports Centre during the one-day fund-raising event.

The Mid Argyll World Tunnock’s Teacake Eating Championships with be split into three age categories with two, three and five minutes time limits and specially prepared tie-breakers to determine the overall winner.

Tunnock’s Limited has kindly agreed to provide the teacakes; it’s not clear how many will be needed because entries won’t close until nearer the contest date.

Richard and friends tried out their chocolate and mallow-eating skills at the weekend and concluded that anyone who could eat more than 15, that’s three a minute, was in with a good chance of winning the title.

Contestants will not be allowed to drink during their allocated time and will be advised not to have fizzy drinks afterwards, as these can cause the mallow to expand.

His idea was only hatched three weeks ago, but Richard has already been whipped up in a whirlwind of organisation and publicity.

Everyone he has spoken to, including his Strathclyde Police colleagues, have supported the idea and the chocolate eating cop is aiming to make the event big enough to get national television news coverage.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 12 1983

Ardrishaig project advances

Work on a £50,000 scheme in Ardrishaig, which will provide one of the finest playing fields in Mid Argyll, took another step forward at the weekend.

Following major bottoming work on the King George Playing Fields which saw the level raised by about 12 feet, the area was re-seeded over the weekend.

Donald MacMillan, councillor for Ardrishaig, inspected the work on Monday this week and said that when the new changing rooms were completed at the field, Ardrishaig could boast of one of the finest playing fields in Mid Argyll.

Councillor MacMillan also paid tribute to the Ardrishaig football, shinty and rugby teams who up until the present time have had to travel from home for all their fixtures while the renovations were being carried out.

It is expected the field will be ready for use by August of next year pleaded to the general public to not use the field for not to allow the grass to grow.

‘The longer it is left at this point, the better it will be in the long run,’ he said.

Councillor MacMillan added he was pleased such excellent changing areas were to be provided at the King George V playing fields.

These, he said, would complement the new school for Ardrishaig which is scheduled to be built at Glenfyne Park, next to the playing fields next уear.

1983: Budding football star Ross Macfarlane, of the Argyll Arms Hotel, Ardrishaig, inspects the playing fields with Councillor Donnie MacMillan, Ardrishaig.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday August 13 1963

Duke marries again

The Duke of Argyll was married at the registry office, Horsham, Sussex, eight weeks ago, it was announced at the weekend.

The new duchess is Mrs Mathilda Coster Mortimer whose previous marriage to Professor Clemens Heller of Paris University was dissolved in 1961 when she reverted to her maiden name.

They paid a brief visit to Inveraray Castle immediately after their marriage and are now holidaying in France. They are expected to return to the castle at the end of the month.

This is the Duke’s fourth marriage, his first in 1927 ending in 1934, and the second being dissolved in 1935. His third marriage in 1951 was dissolved on May 8 1963 when he was granted a decree of divorce in the Court of Session.