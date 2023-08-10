Two-wheel nuts cock-a-hoop for the Loop

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Some call the bicycle the world’s greatest invention, writes John McCallum.

The rider has the ability to travel at decent speed, keep active with minimal impact on hip and knee joints, while experiencing the sights, sounds and smells of the place they are travelling through – and in all seasons.

And for more than 70 cyclists setting off from North Kintyre last Saturday for the fifth edition of the Kilberry Loop Sportive, the lure of taking in the natural splendour of the Sound of Jura and the Knapdale Peninsula on two wheels, was too strong to refuse – even with a spritely 8.30am start time to contend with.

As the lead riders left the village’s Gather, setting off on the A83 down into Tarbert village and readying themselves to tackle the first hill of the 40-mile, 66-kilometre course, complete with more than 800 metres’ cumulative climbing, there was anticipation and excitement in the air amongst the groups following in one minute intervals.

Leaving the Nikon safely stored for post-event photographs, jumping back on the bike in the last group to leave, and being quickly overtaken by the eager beavers in my group, I was the temporary holder, symbolically, of the ‘Lanterne Rouge’, for the rider at the back of the race.

However, I had a photo-taking mission and was keen to get ahead of a few riders to be able to capture them passing me.

Scotland’s A-roads can be menacing for cyclists, especially in a country not quite yet fully committed, it would seem, to the idea of mainstream travel by bicycle, but the support cars, visible roadside warning signs and clusters of cyclists helped to naturally control the traffic and keep the first portion of the race in good order.

Several cycle clubs from Argyll took part on the day, including members of Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, Kintyre Wheelers, North Argyll CC and Mid Argyll Full Boar, as well as individuals, couples and friend groups doing it for the day out, including a group of pals who swapped the dry heat of the Balearics for the dreich and drizzle of Argyll.

I met fellow participants Arthur McCulloch, from Lochgilphead, and John Marrison from Campbeltown, chatting away to both at different stages of the route before punching on to take photographs of riders zooming past – and to take on some fuel at the recognised stop at Ormsary whose helpers did a fantastic job keeping the riders topped up before an up-and-down section towards the Port Ban turn off.

Driving up the climb at Torinturk, with less than five miles to go, I was feeling the pain in the legs particularly keenly.

But there are ways around that challenge for the recreational rider, either by easier pacing, training rides in the weeks beforehand to build some steel in the legs or with the use of some extra wattage – literally – to help tackle any daunting looking inclines.

E-bikes are welcome at the Sportive, which makes the half-day cycle an attractive Argyll event for those not looking to ‘put the hammer down’ in cycle parlance, but to stop and start at their leisure and enjoy a little boost on the punchier hills which an Argyll coastal road inevitable produces.

The weather obliged on the day and sunshine began to pierce the clouds as the milieu of riders approached the turn off at Tarbert Golf Club, for the last effort round to the Gather, where they were greeted with a goodie bag and could put their name in for a free massage slot with Laura MacGregor.

There was no winner, in keeping with the sportive ethos, but some impressive times were posted, including sub-two-hour results.

John Hardie, event organiser, said: “We hugely appreciate the support from all the cyclists who took the time to sign up, some coming back and some cycling the Loop for the first time. It was another successful Loop and it is plain to see it is a sportive for cyclists of all abilities.

“The pressure is now on for next year’s event because everyone keeps saying ‘See you next year’!”

Corrin Green of the Gather said: “We are delighted to have been asked to host the Kilberry Loop. The riders are a nice bunch and the place is full of camaraderie and good feeling.”

Featured image: The front group sets off from Tarbert at 8.30am. All photographs: John McCallum. NO_AA32_KilberryLoop_FrontGroup