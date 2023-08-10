History on the Green as Lochgilphead takes a step back in time

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Stepping onto Lochgilphead Front Green last Saturday was a little bit like stepping back 1,000 years in time.

Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival has become the biggest event of the year for the town.

Celtic drumming group Clann an Drumma, with their unconventional and raw sound, invited the crowds to “dance in the footsteps of our ancestors,” as they opened the event.

Jamie Wilson of the band roared: “Imagine yourself standing on the battlefield.

“You don’t know if you are coming off that battlefield.

“As we raise the beat of the drum, we raise your heartbeat.”

This rousing performance was just what was needed to get the blood pumping in preparation for battle demonstrations from Glasgow Vikings.

Despite their name, the Glasgow Vikings group were actually portraying scenes from Pictish and Celtic battles.

There was plenty of action and lots to see and do, with stalls and tents showing people what life was like for the Picts and Celts of ancient Dalriada.

Demonstrations included silversmith work being carried out by Jim Glazzard of Asgard in Dunoon and drum making from Soulfull Living Academy.

People could get right into the spirit of the day by sampling and purchasing the historic drink, mead, which was brought along by The Rookery from Perthshire.

Game of Throwing, the axe throwing venue in Stirling, even came along and brought their particular brand of entertainment to Lochgilphead.

Event organiser Brian MacLennan said: “It was brilliant. The crowds were massive, I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more than 700 people present.

“The atmosphere was fantastic.

“I’ve got a survey running online at present and the feedback has been 90 per cent positive.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped to set up and tidy away. The council didn’t charge us for use of the site.”

Shop owners in Lochgilphead have reported significant increases in footfall on the day and early estimates show the economic benefit to the community from the festival was £50,000.