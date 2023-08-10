Bowling round-up

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A total of 36 bowlers gathered on the Ardrishaig green on Saturday to take part in the club’s open pairs competition.

The 18 pairs made up three groups of six, with winners of each group and highest runner up progressing to the semi finals.

After winning all their group games, the Tarbert pair of Nikki MacDougall and Adam Ronald topped Group A, while Neil and Heather Prentice, also from the Tarbert club, won their group to make the semi finals along with two teams from Ardishaig, Jamie Lang and Alastair Craig and Tommy McCrae and James Woodrow.

The draw saw the two Tarbert teams and the two host teams face off against each other to make the final.

Nikki and Adam started off strong and continued to build on their early lead to make it through.

A close game between the Ardrishaig teams saw Jamie and Alastair move on to the final.

Adam continued to lead excellently and Nikki pulled off a couple of superb hits to burn a couple of ends and eventually win the final 4-0.

The Tarbert club thanked Ardrishaig for their hospitality along with the sponsors and all the players who helped make the day a success.

The previous evening, teams from Ardrishaig and Tarbert travelled to the Lochgilphead green for the Johnson Trophy match.

A strong competitive evening of bowls ensued.

Lochgilphead v Tarbert: This game was end to end stuff with neither team giving any leeway. The last end saw Tarbert winning by two shots.

Tarbert v Ardrishaig: Another good game with Tarbert winning comfortably.

Lochgilphead v Ardrishaig: A magnificent effort by Lochgilphead having lead throughout this game resulted in a handsome win.

Although Tarbert had won both their games, the superior shots difference of Lochgilphead resulted in an overall win for the hosts.

Shots totals: Ardrishaig 14; Tarbert 27; Lochgilphead 32.

Winning rink skip Craig Bruce was presented with the Johnson Trophy.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club thanked all the players and those who helped prepare the green and organise the catering.

Photograph: Ardrishaig Open Pairs 2023 winners Nikki MacDougall and Adam Ronald. Photograph: Tarbert Bowling Club.