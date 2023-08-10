Ardrishaig Gala Day – everything you need to know

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Ardrishaig Gala Day is back and set to be bigger and better than ever.

It has been a four-year-wait since the last gala in 2019 and the community have thrown themselves behind this year’s event.

Excitement is mounting for the big day on Saturday August 19.

The day will begin with the traditional over-30s v under -30s football match in George V park taking place in the morning.

At noon the stalls and amusements open in the north car park and along the front green. Councillor Jan Brown will say a few words to announce the formal opening of the newly refurbished car park.

There will be a bouncy castle, funfair, games, bottle stall, hotdogs, teas coffees and snacks. A display of classic cars will be on show at the Egg Shed by the pier. There will also be prizes for the tug of war, and teams are welcome to turn up on the day.

At 1.30pm the A83 which runs through the village will be closed for 20 minutes to allow for the grand parade.

Look out for people in fancy dress and floats setting off from the Steamer Terminal, travelling through the village and ending at the West Coast Motors depot.

Scottish Canals and Riverside Rascals are just some of the organisations expected to take part in the parade, with a number of local people joining in their mobility scooters.

The gala queen Maisie Gilmour, 16, will be crowned at 2pm. She will be supported by princesses Joni MacDougall, 11, and Katie Appleton, eight. The ushers are Darra Crawford, six, Alex Houston, five, and Jacob Sully, seven.

Maisie will be crowned by two former gala queens, Paula Cameron and Rachel MacIndeor.

Her royal duties will include choosing the winners at the fancy dress parade. There will be prizes for best float, best fancy dress and also the gala day poster competition.

Jeanette Laughton of Ardrishaig Community Council said: “Everyone in the community has really got behind this year’s event. We have been sewing hundreds of metres of bunting together.”

There will also be action on the water, with Ardrishaig Boat Club holding a regatta to coincide with the gala day.

The gala dance takes place at 8pm in Ardrishaig Public Hall with live music from The Democrats. Tickets are £15 for adults, £5 for under 18s (who must be accompanied by an adult) and under fives go free.

Please note that the north car park will close on Friday August 18 from 9pm to allow the committee to begin setting up the gala day.