Announcements – August 11, 2023

DIAMOND WEDDING

RUSSELL – Christine and Livingston celebrated their diamond wedding on August 7 and would like to thank the many, many people in South Kintyre who have helped make the last thirty years that they have lived here so happy.

DEATHS

GRAHAM – Peacefully at home, on August 6, 2023, Margaret (Peggy) Graham née MacDonald, aged 88 years, of Silvercraigs, by Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of Iain Graham, dearly loved mother of Archie and Ruaraidh; a much respected mother-in-law of Annmarie and June. Adored granny of Calum, Clare, Alistair, Ruaraidh and Eilidh. Loving sister of Angus John and the late Chrissie and Agnes. Dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MILLER – Peacefully at home, Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on August 6, 2023, Robert Miller (Bob), in his 102nd year, formerly of Sealand, Peninver, dearly beloved husband of Joyce, much loved dad of Robin and Malcolm and loving grandad of Calum.

WINNARD – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on August 1, 2023, Kate Winnard, née Templeton, in her 81st year, of 17 Glenfield, Tarbert and formerly of Ormsary. Beloved wife of the late Iain Winnard, and much loved mother of John and the late Elaine. Respected mother-in-law of Christine and Thomas. Adored nana to Kayleigh, Dean and Iain, and proud great-nana of Ruaraidh and Odhran. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Clydebank Crematorium on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland, Action on Dementia.

WRIGHT – Hedley Gordon, of Edinburgh and Bellochantuy, died peacefully on August 5, 2023 at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh aged 92 after a short illness. Long-standing Chairman of J & A Mitchell & Co Ltd, Campbeltown. A much-respected uncle, friend, and colleague. Funeral private. A memorial service will be held in Campbeltown at a later date.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – Dorothy, Marjorie, and families would like to thank family, friends, and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, and gifts on the sad loss of Margaret. Special thanks to Marion McDonald for her personal and uplifting service. We’d like to thank David Mc Ewan for the beautiful organ music. We would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to all the carers, and community nurses, who attended mum over the years with such care, compassion, and dignity which was greatly appreciated. Thanks also to all at Campbeltown Health Centre. Special thanks to all at TA Blair for their professionalism and support at such a difficult time. Thank you to the Ardshiel Hotel for their excellent catering. Finally, thank you so much to all who attended the Church, the graveside, and stood out for mum as she made her final journey to Kilkerran Cemetery. A collection raised £357.35 for Alzheimer’s Scotland.

MACDONALD – The family of the late Gavin Macdonald, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and the wonderful support received in their recent sad loss. They have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown, with cards, flowers, offers of help and various forms of home baking and food left at the door. Special thanks to Rev Lyn Peden for her support and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch House for an excellent purvey and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Tarbert Parish Window Restoration Fund raised £875. With thanks to all who donated.

MCFADZEAN – Dick and family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolence gifts, flowers, cards, phone calls and visits received following the sad loss of Stephen. Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, ambulance, palliative care, district nursing and occupational therapy teams at the Beatson, Queen Elizabeth University, Glasgow Royal and Campbeltown hospitals and to Carr Gomm for their dedicated care of Stephen throughout his illness. Our thanks are also extended to Marion McDonald for a beautiful and comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional funeral arrangements and to the Argyll Hotel for excellent catering. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at the church, along the route and graveside to pay their respects to Stephen. Your support is greatly appreciated. The retiral collection raised £1721.11 for the Beatson Cancer Charity and the Robert Black Memorial Helipad Fund.

MCLELLAN – Mary and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, food parcels, baking, flowers, cards and letters following our heartbreaking loss of Willie, we are totally overwhelmed and grateful for everyone’s kindness. Special thanks to the staff at the High Dependency Unit, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Campbeltown Hospital and the ambulance and air crew staff. Many thanks to Kenny and Rhys Blair for professionalism, guidance and support. Heartfelt thanks to Marion McDonald for the very personal and touching service at Drumore and the graveside, it was a great comfort to us. Special thanks to Dhyllon for piping at the graveside. Thank you to the staff of the Ardsheil Hotel for the purvey. We would also like to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the services at Drumore and Kilkerran and to everyone who stood along the route to pay their respects to Willie.

SAMBOREK – Alex and Peter wish to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for the many cards, messages, and expressions of sympathy received for the sad loss of Sandy. Special thanks to the staff of Carr Gomm for their care and attention to Sandy at his home, and to the staff of Argyll Care Home, Helensburgh for making Sandy’s last few months as comfortable as possible. Grateful thanks to Father Philip for a comforting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements; to Katy for playing the organ accompaniment; to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes; to the Stag Hotel for fine purvey and to Harry Adair for piping both at church and graveside. Finally our thanks to those who came to pay their respects at the church and graveside. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated.

IN MEMORIAMS

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear Dad, Robert died August 9, 2004.

Those we love can never be more than a thought away

For as long as there’s a memory they live in our hearts to stay

Loved and remembered every day, missed more than words can say.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert and Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.

MACLENNAN – Loving memories of our much loved Mum, Elizabeth, died August 12, 1985.

Love is how you stay alive even after you have gone.

Love always.

– Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene xx

MCGOUGAN – Cherished memories of Meiky, loving husband and dad left us on August 14, 2016.

Loved, missed and remembered every day.

– Love Elma and family.

MCKENZIE – Alexander. Remembering Sandy today and every day with love and affection.

– Jane and girls xxx

MORRISON – In loving memory of my dear fiance Murdo, who died August 13, 2009.

Your presence I miss

Your memory I treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Annie.

SCOTT – In loving memory of Donald, who passed away August 15, 2011.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum, Archie, Fiona, Calum and families.