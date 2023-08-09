‘We can’t let the irony go’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islanders on Jura have accused a local councillor of “hypocrisy” after he shared a video of a schools music project hit by council cuts.

A short film documenting a Youth Music Initiative (YMI) project at Small Isles Primary on the Isle of Jura, looking at the work of YMI tutor Giles Perring, was posted on YouTube in July. It was funded by Argyll and Bute Council, YMI and Creative Scotland.

The video was then shared on an Islay social media page by Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for economic growth, communities and corporate services Alastair Redman, an independent councillor for Kintyre and the Islands, who lives on Islay.

“Pupils from Small Isles Primary School on Jura had loads of fun taking part in Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative – a programme designed to create access to high-quality music-making opportunities for children and young people,” wrote councillor Redman.

The post sparked a furious open letter by islanders, including parents from Jura, YMI tutor Giles Perring, Mull Music Makers co-ordinator Laura Mandelberg, Screen Argyll directors Jen Skinner and Jack Lockhart from Tiree and Mull filmmaker Alasdair Satchel.

Addressing councillor Redman, the 11 signatories said: “We are parents and creative workers who can’t let the irony, hypocrisy, temerity even, of your sharing this video go without comment or illustration of your own, actual involvement with YMI in Argyll and Bute.

“The operation of the YMI scheme in Argyll and Bute was developed and supported by someone whose post you campaigned successfully to cut, Councillor Redman, and you eradicated this role from the council’s roster of work.

“You have demonstrated no appreciation of, and no interest in, the value that YMI has in the lives of young people and communities across our region and our country.

“You have no stake in this project, you have briefed against expert opinion that recommended conserving the cultural co-ordinator post.

“In sharing this video as you have, you hope to signal some affiliation or perhaps even ownership of work by people who have succeeded despite your efforts rather than because of them.”

Councillor Redman replied: “I was simply sharing and publicising the good work of the YMI and the fun that children had, notwithstanding the difficult decision councillors had to take to remove a specific post in the budget.

“I am delighted these activities continue and genuinely wish all involved well. The joyous spirit our children clearly embody is maybe something some adults could benefit from.

“We have very talented young people in Argyll and Bute and it is important to recognise that and the great work that goes on in our schools.

“We would love to do everything our communities want us to do, but the harsh fact is that multi-million pound cuts to council budgets rule that out unfortunately.

“The council is again having to prepare to make millions of pounds of savings when we meet to set our budget in February next year.

“I share our communities frustration that we cannot do everything that’s wanted.”