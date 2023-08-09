Tayvallich Gala raises record amount

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tayvallich Gala saw record numbers of residents and visitors flock to this year’s show.

Chainsaw art, wrestling bears and line dancing added to old favourites including crazy golf, the bouncy castle and guessing the weight of a beautiful cake making the gala fun for all ages.

A record-breaking total of around £9,000 was raised towards improving the village hall.

The event, with its lumberjack theme, included a well-attended dog show and crab racing.

Tayvallich Initiative, the Argyll Hope Spot, Heart of Argyll Wildlife, NatureScot and RNLI were just some of the organisations in attendance.

Delicious teas were served by hard-working ladies in the hall and hot food provided by the Tayvallich Inn outside was also popular.

Argyll Ceilidh Trail kept the hall filled with dancers in the evening and more money was raised through a raffle, auction of the chainsaw-carved animals and by rolling coins at a whisky bottle.

“The community spirit in Tayvallich is second to none but, like most small Argyll communities, the village could do with more young people, so the Tayvallich Initiative’s stall was especially busy at the gala, explaining how the success of its recent Scottish Land Fund bid will lead to more affordable housing in the community,” said Mary-Lou Aitchison.

Members of Tayvallich Community Hall Committee thanked everyone for their generosity and said they were delighted by the support given by old faithfuls and first-time visitors.